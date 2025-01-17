New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) "Sivarapalli", an upcoming Telugu original comedy series, will make its debut on Prime Video on January 24, the streamer announced on Friday.

The eight-episode series is inspired by Prime Video's critically-acclaimed Hindi title "Panchayat", starring Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav and Neena Gupta.

The Viral Fever (TVF), the banner behind "Panchayat", has also produced "Sivarapalli", which features an ensemble cast of Rag Mayur, Muralidhar Goud, Rupa Lakshmi, Uday Gurrala, Sunny Palle and Pavani Karanam.

The Telugu series is directed by Bhaskhar Maurya and written by Shanmukha Prashanth.

The story follows Shyam, an engineering graduate who unexpectedly takes on the role of a panchayat secretary in the remote village of Sivarapalli.

"Reluctant at first, he is quickly thrown into a comedy of errors, full of twists and turns, as he tries to adapt to the unfamiliar environment," according to the official logline read.

Manish Menghani, director – content licensing at Prime Video, India, said they are excited to collaborate with TVF as the two companies share a "vision for fresh and innovative storytelling".

"This series seamlessly blends old-world charm, humour, and quirky characters into a simple yet captivating narrative that reflects the unique cultural and social essence of the small-town village of Sivarapalli.

"At its core is the journey of a young professional navigating challenges far from his comfort zone, whose struggles, resilience, and growing connection with the vibrant community around him highlight universal themes of purpose and belonging. With heartfelt moments, relatable challenges, and a talented ensemble cast, I am confident 'Sivarapalli' will resonate deeply with viewers in India and beyond," he added.

