Srirangam (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 13 (ANI): The excitement for Rajinikanth's upcoming film 'Coolie' has reached a fever pitch as the superstar's fans prepare for its grand release on August 14.

Across Tamil Nadu, fans are gearing up for celebrations, and in Trichy, the devotion was on full display.

Also Read | Danielle Spencer Dies: Child Actor Star of 'What's Happening!!' Dies at Age 60 After Cancer Battle.

Rajini fans gathered early at the Srirangam Vinayagar Temple, holding posters of their favourite "Thalaiva" and performing special pooja rituals for the success of the multi-starrer movie.

Speaking to ANI, one fan expressed the collective hope of the crowd, saying, "We have done a special pooja today at Srirangam Vinayagar Temple in Trichy ahead of our superstar's movie Coolie, which is releasing tomorrow. We pray to God to bless our superstar Rajinikanth with good health."

Also Read | 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 17': Amitabh Bachchan Shares His Secret to Confidence, Reveals 'Oscars of Science' Question Worth INR 7.5 Lakh (Read To Know).

Earlier this month, the makers released the trailer for 'Coolie', giving audiences a glimpse of Rajinikanth in a powerful new look, with intense action scenes, dramatic moments, and strong dialogues. Fans will also see actor Nagarjuna playing the villain.

The film has officially received an A (Adults Only) certificate from the censor board. This marks the superstar's first A-rated film in many years, hinting that the film will be packed with intense and unfiltered action. One major highlight of the much-awaited film is the reunion of Thalaiva and actor Aamir Khan after nearly three decades. The two last worked together in the 1995 film Aatank Hi Aatank. In Coolie, Aamir Khan will be seen as Dahaa. A poster showcasing Aamir's rugged new look was recently shared by the makers.

'Coolie' is produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner. The film is set to clash at the box office with another big release, War 2, which stars Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)