Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 27 (ANI): The death of 11 persons due to electrocution during a temple festival in Thanjavur district of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday morning has left everyone saddened. The entire nation, including members of the Indian film fraternity, including Kamal Haasan and R. Madhavan, has paid their heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims.

"Oh God .. Deeply saddened and heart broken. This is so tragic. Heartfelt condolences to the families of the bereaved. Cannot imagine what they are going thru," Madhavan tweeted.

11 people were killed after a temple chariot came in contact with a high voltage electric wire during the chariot procession, police said adding that 15 people were injured in the incident.

Kamal Haasan also expressed his grief over the unfortunate accident on Twitter, urging the district administration, police, and local staff to be extra careful while organising events.

"I extend my condolences to the families of the victims. Also, events like these have to be properly organised by the district administration, police department, local staff...so that mishaps could be prevented," he wrote.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the families of victims who died due to the Thanjavur accident. (ANI)

