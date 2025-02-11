Washington [US], February 11 (ANI): 'The First Omen' writer Ben Jacoby is adapting the Thomas Ray novella 'Silencer' for Paramount Pictures, reported Deadline.

Lorenzo di Bonaventura will produce alongside NeoText Corporation, the publisher of the novella. Russell Ackerman, John Schoenfelder, and Jay Schuminsky will produce for NeoText, with Greg Cohen overseeing development for di Bonaventura Pictures.

Also Read | 'The White Lotus' Season 3 Premiere: When and Where To Watch BLACKPINK Lisa, Carrie Coon and Michelle Monaghan's Dark Comedy Show.

The story follows a "CIA field agent who is sent to bring in the ultimate CIA target who's been out in the cold for decades. An operative who dates back to the dark times of MK Ultra, the target is a silencer -- someone who can read minds, and wipe them from a distance, making him impossible to find or catch," as per the outlet.

Jacoby, along with Chase Palmer, is a co-writer on The Whisper Man, a Netflix and AGBO adaptation of Alex North's novel.

Also Read | Box Office Scams: What is Block Booking? The Truth Behind Theatrical Malpractice ‘Sky Force’ and ‘Chhaava’ Are Recently Accused Of.

Earlier, he also penned 'The First Omen', which was produced by David S. Goyer, as well as Flash Boys, a Netflix version of Michael Lewis' New York bestseller The Big Short, according to Deadline.

Jacoby also wrote the screenplay for To Catch a Killer, a crime thriller directed by Damian Szifron and produced by FilmNation, starring Shailene Woodley and Ben Mendelsohn.

NeoText recently sold 'H.A.V.E.N.' to Sony Pictures with Carter Blanchard set to adapt his sci-fi short story.

The company also recently sold a pair of projects to Amazon: an adaptation of the short story "American Criminal," which Gavin O'Connor will direct and produce alongside Hidden Pictures, as well as a take on the novella "D.N.A." backed by Simon Kinberg's Genre Films, reported Deadline. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)