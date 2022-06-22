Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], 22 June (ANI): Indian comedian, Kapil Sharma, on Wednesday, with his team left for Canada for his upcoming show 'Kapil Sharma Live'.

The comedian on his Instagram shared a series of pictures, where the whole crew can be seen all excited for their upcoming Canada tour. Sharing these pictures, the 'Firangi' actor wrote, "Flying to Vancouver now.. can't wait to meet our lovely fans in Canada".

In the pictures, Kapil Sharma can be seen posing with his 'The Kapil Sharma Show' team members Krushna Abhishek, Sumona Chakroborty, Chandan Prabhakar, Rajiv Thakur and Kiku Sharda.

Fans swamped into the comment section and pour wishes to the whole team for their upcoming tour. "We are waiting for you and looking forward to see you at PNE" a Canadian follower commented.

The 'Kis Kisko Pyar Karoon' actor recently shared 'Kapil Sharma Live' show details of the Canada tour on his Instagram account. 'The Kapil Sharma Show' team will be arriving in Vancouver and Toronto for their upcoming show. Post Canada, the team members will be leaving for the USA tour as well.

Team 'TKSS' wrapped up the last episode of the second season of the show, in which the star cast of the upcoming film 'JugJugg Jeeyo' arrived and had a fun chat with all the team members.

Comedian Bharti Singh was seen missing from the group picture, Kapil posted on his account, and will not be part of this tour in future as well.

The 41-year-old comedian, on the last episode of 'The Kapil Sharma Show', promised all his fans that he will be back with the new season of the show soon after returning from the world tour. (ANI)

