Washington [US], January 10 (ANI): Dwayne Bernard Hickman, an actor, producer and TV director best known for his starring role in the 1950s and '60s sitcom 'The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis' has died of complications related to Parkinson's disease on Sunday at the age of 87.

The news of Hickman's death was confirmed to Variety by the actor's public relations head Harlan Boll.

Also Read | Golden Globes 2022: Benedict Cumberbatch's The Power of the Dog Wins Best Picture-Drama at the 79th Annual Awards.

Born on May 18, 1934, in Los Angeles, California, Hickman began screen acting at a young age with appearances in 'The Boy With the Green Hair' and 1940's 'The Grapes of Wrath.' As a teenager, he starred as Chuck MacDonald in 'The Bob Cummings Show,' acting alongside the titular comedian across the sitcom's four-year run.

In 1959, Hickman earned the marquee role on 'The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis'. The actor starred in all 148 episodes of the 20th Century Fox sitcom.

Also Read | Golden Globes 2022: Michael Keaton Wins Best Actor in Limited, Anthology Series for His Role in Dopesick.

After attending Loyola University in the '60s and earning a degree in economics, Hickman returned to entertainment to act in films such as 'How to Stuff a Wild Bikini,' 'Ski Party' and 'Cat Ballou.' Beyond film, Hickman also acted in television series and performed on stage in touring productions.

In the 1970s, Hickman became a network executive at CBS Television. Over a decade-long tenure, he supervised productions such as 'Maude', 'M*A*S*H' and 'Designing Women'.

He also directed various episodes of different half-hour comedies.

Hickman also had a co-starring role in 'The Night at the Roxbury' and 'Saving Gilligan's Island' and a recurring role in UPN TV's 'Clueles'.

Beyond acting, Hickman was also a practicing artist, painting various house and landscape series in oils. He also co-authored his biography, 'Forever Dobie: The Many Lives of Dwayne Hickman', alongside his wife, Joan Roberts.

As per Variety, Hickman got married three times, once to Carol Christensen, then briefly to Joanne Papile. In 1983, he wed Joan Roberts, who he remained married to for the rest of his life. He is survived by his wife and sons Albert and John Hickman. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)