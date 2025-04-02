Washington DC [US], April 2 (ANI): 'Treme' and 'The Walking Dead' actor Chris Coy has joined the cast of HBO's upcoming drama series 'Lanterns', based on the Green Lantern DC comic, reported Deadline.

In a guest-starring role, Coy will play the new character of 'Waylon Sanders,' an intelligent survivor or nervous truck driver. His age and real name are unknown, but he's unbound by the laws of nature, reported the outlet.

The actor joins the previously announced cast of Kyle Chandler, Aaron Pierre, Kelly MacDonald, Garret Dillahunt, Poorna Jagannathan, Ulrich Thomsen, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Sherman Augustus, J. Alphonse Nicholson, Jason Ritter and Nathan Fillion.

According to the Deadline, the series, from Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof and Tom King, follows new recruit John Stewart (Pierre) and Lantern legend Hal Jordan (Chandler).

They are two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, Earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.

The eight-episode series Lanterns is produced by HBO in association with Warner Bros Television and DC Studios.

As per the outlet, the drama series is directed and produced by James Hawes. Filmmakers Stephen Williams, Geeta Vasant Patel, and Alik Sakharov have also been tapped to direct some episodes of the TV series.

Coy will next be seen supporting Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor in Bad Robot's upcoming Flowevale Street, followed by his series regular role opposite Jason Bateman and Jude Law in the Netflix limited series Black Rabbit, reported Deadline.

Coy's acting portfolio includes David Oyelowo's Bass Reeves, Amazon series 'The Peripheral' and Billy Porter-directed episode of Fox's Accused.

The actor has also starred in the ABC miniseries Women of the Movement and was a series regular for David Simon opposite Maggie Gyllenhaal on HBO's The Deuce, reported Deadline.

Additional credits include The Front Runner (2018), Kathryn Bigelow's civil rights drama Detroit, and Ed Zwick's Trial By Fire. He also starred opposite Juno Temple in Elgin James' Little Birds. (ANI)

