Washington [US], March 21 (ANI): AMC Networks has released the highly anticipated trailer for 'The Walking Dead: Dead City' Season 2, setting the stage for another thrilling chapter in the battle for survival in a devastated New York City.

The season is set to premiere on May 4 on AMC and AMC+, and the newly unveiled trailer hints at escalating conflicts and power struggles between the new characters and formidable villains.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on March 21: Antoine Griezmann, Rani Mukerji, Ayrton Senna and Bismillah Khan - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on March 21.

Set to the classic Rodgers & Hart tune 'Manhattan,' the trailer creates a hauntingly atmospheric backdrop as it introduces the latest twists in the ongoing fight for control in the post-apocalyptic city.

In a voiceover, Negan, portrayed by Jeffrey Dean Morgan, delivers a chilling dialogue: "You see, power equals power. So if you ain't with us... I guess you're in for... a bit of a shock."

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on March 20: Alka Yagnik, Madan Lal, Sloane Stephens and Savitri Jindal - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on March 20.

The tension between the characters is palpable, suggesting that the stakes are higher than ever before.

As Season 2 unfolds, the growing war for dominance in New York City pits Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan against each other in a deadly struggle for control.

While they have been uneasy allies in the past, the new season sees them trapped on opposite sides of the conflict.

Their individual journeys intertwine as they realize that escaping this chaos will require much more than they ever imagined, forcing them into harrowing decisions.

The season promises to explore the complexities of survival, loyalty, and power in a world where alliances are fragile and enemies are everywhere.

As Maggie and Negan face increasingly dangerous foes, their relationship is tested in ways that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

As per Deadline, the new season also stars Gaius Charles, Zeljko Ivanek, Mahina Anne Marie Napoleon, Lisa Emery, Logan Kim, Dascha Polanco, and Kim Coates.

The new trailer suggests that each of these characters will play pivotal roles in the unfolding drama, with fresh faces bringing new threats and challenges to the already dangerous landscape of a ruined New York City.

'The Walking Dead: Dead City' season 2 premieres on May 4, 2025, on AMC and AMC+. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)