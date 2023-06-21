On International Yoga Day 2023, fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora explained the benefits of practising yoga asanas in daily life. Taking to Instagram, Malaika dropped a video in which she is seen performing yoga. "POV: Yoga is, quieting the mind...Yoga, is calming the nerves. Yoga is developing strength, growth and love. Happy International Yoga Day," the text inserted in the video read. International Yoga Day 2023: Asanas for Period Pain – From Balasana to Supta Matsyendrasana, 5 Yoga Poses That Will Ease Menstrual Cramps.

Malaika has her own yoga studio named Diva Yoga Centre in Mumbai. She often posts pictures and videos from her wellness studio. Every year International Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21 worldwide. It serves as a platform to raise awareness about the numerous benefits of yoga and promote its holistic approach to physical, mental, and spiritual well-being. Happy International Yoga Day 2023: From Shilpa Shetty to Malaika Arora, Bollywood Divas Who Swear by Yoga.

Malaika Arora's Post on Yoga Day:

The concept of International Yoga Day was introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his 2014 address to the United Nations General Assembly. Since then, Yoga has gained huge popularity worldwide due to its ability to enhance flexibility, strength, balance, and overall fitness. This year the theme of Yoga Day is 'Yoga For Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' i.e. Yoga for the welfare of all in the form of 'One World-One Family'. It emphasises the spirit of Yoga, which unites and takes everyone along.