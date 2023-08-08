Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 7 (ANI): Lok Sabha Secretariat on Monday restored the membership of Rahul Gandhi after the Supreme Court on August 4 stayed his conviction in the ‘Modi’ surname remark case. Hours later, veteran actor and politician Kamal Haasan took to Twitter and penned a note for the Wayanad MP and said that the top court acknowledges the increasing outrage of the common man and ensures justice.

Kamal Haasan tweeted, “Rahulji, Power should not exist if it cannot dispense Justice; Justice can be dispensed only if there is truth and fairness; Truth can be appreciated only if people rise up to the occasion; The Hon’ble Supreme Court of India did so in your case, Rahulji!! If power is wielded only to exhibit might, even the unaffected common people get outraged. When that happens, those in power shall realize that justice will prevail, no matter what!! The Hon’ble Supreme Court of India acknowledges the increasing outrage of the common man and ensures justice!! @RahulGandhi Satyameva Jayathe!”

Also Read | Ranveer Singh Is in His ‘Rocky Era’ and His New Photo From the Gym Will Leave You Drooling! (View Pic).

https://twitter.com/ikamalhaasan/status/1688565358037544961?s=20

The Congress leader who was disqualified from the lower house in March 2023 was reinstated as the Wayanad MP.

Also Read | Dream Girl 2 New Poster Unveiled! Ayushmann Khurrana's Pooja Has a Line of Men Madly in Love With Her (View Pic).

"In continuation of Notification No. 21/4(3)/2023/TO(B), dated the 24th March, 2023, the Supreme Court of India has passed an order on 04.08.2023 in Special Leave to Appeal (Crl.) No. 8644/2023, staying the conviction of Rahul Gandhi, Member of Lok Sabha representing the Wayanad Parliamentary Constituency of Kerala, which was ordered by the judgment dated 23.03.2023 of the Court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Surat in C.C./ 18712/2019," an official notification issued by Lok Sabha secretariat read.

"In view of order dated 04.08.2023 of the Supreme Court of India, the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi, notified vide Gazette Notification no. 21/4(3)/2023/TO(B) dated the 24th March, 2023 in terms of the provisions of Article 102(1)(e) of the Constitution of India read with Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, has ceased to operate subject to further judicial pronouncements," it added.

The Supreme Court, in an interim order on Friday, stayed Gandhi's conviction in the criminal defamation case over the 'Modi surname' remark.

The apex court issued notices to the Gujarat government and the complainant in July on an appeal of the Congress leader challenging the Gujarat High Court order.

The Gujarat High Court, had, in its order earlier, declined to stay his conviction in the criminal defamation case in which Rahul was sentenced to two years in jail by the Surat court over the 'Modi surname' remark.

After his conviction in the case, Gandhi was disqualified as MP from Kerala’s Wayanad on March 24. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)