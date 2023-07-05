After 2018, director Jude Anthany Joseph is all set work on his new film. Lyca Productions announced today (June 5) that the director has collabed with them but the deets about the project is kept under wraps. While industry is buzzing with news that Nivin Pauly, Vijay Sethupathi and Kichcha Sudeep are roped in for the film, the director's met up sesh with Kamal Haasan, has made fans wonder if the superstar is also part of the untitled flick. Vijay Sethupathi and Nivin Pauly in Jude Anthany Joseph's Next Film? Fans Think So After 2018 Director Drops This Pic on Insta!

Kamal Haasan Meets Jude Anthany Joseph:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jude Anthany Joseph (@judeanthanyjoseph)

