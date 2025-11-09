Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 8 (ANI): There's something timeless about black-and-white photos, as they often capture emotions that colours sometimes can't. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput proved just that.

In a throwback picture from their Karwa Chauth celebrations earlier this year, shared by Mira on her Instagram, Shahid is seen tenderly planting a kiss on Mira's forehead, a gesture that beautifully sums up their bond.

Along with the picture, Mira added a caption about how "life feels incomplete without dreams" and that the magic truly happens "when love comes along, and you chase dreams together."

She wrote in the caption, "The thing with life is, it's incomplete without dreams. We all have our own, thinking about them, chasing them, and working hard to make them come true. Then love comes along, and you chase dreams together. Different dreams, but together. And you relish the chase, but sacrifice time together. But that's when the magic happens. You find happiness in the other's chase: the wins together, the moments of disappointment together, the tiredness, the cheer, the joy, and the scary possibility of impossibility. And then you realize the real dream is love."

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married on July 7, 2015, in an intimate wedding in Delhi. The duo had an arranged marriage. They welcomed their first child, daughter Misha, in 2016, and son Zain in 2018.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in the sequel to the 2012 hit Cocktail, which stars Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna.

Cocktail 2 is directed by Homi Adajania. The first Cocktail (2012), starring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty, was a huge success for its modern take on love and friendship.(ANI)

