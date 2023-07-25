Los Angeles [US], July 25 (ANI): Russian supermodel Irina Shayk and Tom Brady have sparked dating rumours after they are spending a lot of time together, TMZ reported.

The rumours started spreading after Irina slept over at the former footballer's residence.

TMZ has learned from reliable sources that Tom Brady and Irina Shayk are in a relationship. They met in May during the wedding of wealthy art heir Joe Nahmad and model Madison Headrick in Sardinia, according to reports.

According to TMZ sources, "A number of models were hitting on Tom, and Irina was one of them," however her representative disputes this. According to insiders, Gisele Bundchen is not happy at all about Tom's relationship with Irina.

The news broke just a few days after Gisele's birthday. Tom and Irina are said to have spent the entire weekend together.

Paps recorded TB12 and Irina supposedly cuddling up in L.A. over the course of two days, beginning on Friday, when TMZ was told he picked her up at the Hotel Bel-Air in the afternoon, just to drive her over to his cot. Tom and Irina strolled into his pad, all smiles, and she didn't leave till the next morning.

Tom left Irina off at the hotel before picking her up later that afternoon. It was in his car when they were captured and recorded enjoying a lovely connection. They were halted at a stop sign and Tom is clearly seen touching Irina's cheek.

Tom and Irina returned to his place after this brief moment of PDA.

Surprisingly, rumours of these two being connected have been swirling for about a month. According to reports, they attended a wedding in June, and Irina was apparently throwing herself at Tom throughout the event.

In reality, Irina's staff slammed the idea that she was interested in him, calling the allegation totally malicious and fictional. They're both unmarried and Tom has recently divorced Gisele Bundchen. Irina and Bradley Cooper split up a while ago, and she's dated a few times since then. (ANI)

