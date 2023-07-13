The rumours of Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady dating started doing rounds after they were pictured together at Michael Rubin’s Fourth of July white party. The party saw many A-listers in attendance and these two were seen hanging out with other celebs and chatting with each other as well. A pic shared by the Insta handle @deuxmoi showcase Kim and Tom together and that has gone viral across social media platforms sparking dating rumours. Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen Announce Divorce; Couple Part Ways After 13 Years of Marriage (Read Statement).

Kim Kardashian & Tom Brady

View this post on Instagram A post shared by curators of pop culture (@deuxmoi)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)