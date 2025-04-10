Washington [US], April 10 (ANI): The Righteous Gemstones actor Tony Cavalero is set to appear in a new psychological thriller titled The Silence Game, Deadline reported.

The film is being directed and written by John Rosman, known for his 2023 horror movie New Life.

Cavalero, best known for playing Keefe in HBO's comedy series The Righteous Gemstones, has joined the previously announced cast members Sarah Yarkin and Nicholas Cirillo. However, his role in the film is still under wraps.

The movie is currently being filmed in New Mexico.

As per Deadline, the Silence Game revolves around the story of a young man who becomes drawn to a mysterious group after following a woman to their camp. There, he meets a powerful leader who promotes a strange game called "The Silence Game," which has simple rules but leads to dark and scary consequences. As the man gets pulled deeper into the group's ideology, he starts to struggle with the leader's beliefs and must decide what is real and what is dangerous.

The film is being produced by T. Justin Ross, who also worked on New Life and Aporia. Casting was handled by Emily Schweber.

Cavalero has been busy with several projects lately. He finished filming a biopic about boxer Christy Martin, directed by David Michod, and worked on DMV, a pilot for CBS. His recent projects also include Cold Wallet with Raul Castillo and Die Hart 3, alongside Kevin Hart, J.K. Simmons, and Kathryn Hahn.

The Righteous Gemstones, where Cavalero stars alongside Danny McBride and Adam Devine, is nearing its end, with the series finale expected in May after four successful seasons. (ANI)

