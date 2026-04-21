Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 21 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu performed inaugurations and laid the foundation stones of eight development projects worth Rs. 153.81 crore for the Fatehpur assembly constituency of Kangra district during his one-day tour to the area.

The Chief Minister performed bhumi pujan of Rs. 103.65 crore 800 meter span bridge over river Beas connecting Terrace (Pong Dam Jassur road and Sthana (Bharwain Damtal road), which will facilitate the people of Fatehpur and Jaswan-Pragpur assembly constituencies, Rs. 13.60 crore Adarsh Swasthya Sansthan Fatehpur and for parking and other works at the Fatehpur grain market costing Rs. 3.14 crore, a release said.

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The Chief Minister also laid foundation stones of Rs. 9.09 crore Fatehpur to Badiali via Kundial Theru Sunet road under NABARD.

He inaugurated Rs. 12.82 crore combined office building at Fatehpur, Rs. 5.27 crore road from Kodi Bela to Paral via Jatt Beli under NABARD and Rs. 5.89 crore road from Palakh to Charuri and Malhari to Duhag under NABARD.

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Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister announced Rs. 10 crore for the construction of an industrial area in Fatehpur assembly constituency.

He said that the office of the Chief Engineer of the Shah Canal project, which was earlier shifted from Fatehpur to Mandi, will now be re-established in Fatehpur. The Chief Minister also announced financial assistance of Rs. 20,000 each to Mahila Mandals of the area and Rs. 50 lakh for the renovation of Wazir Ram Singh Stadium.

Addressing a public gathering at Jakhbar in Fatehpur assembly constituency of Kangra district, the Chief Minister said that local MLA Bhavani Singh Pathania left a lucrative job to enter politics with the aim of public service. He said that Pathania understands the issues of the people well and is dedicated to their development. (ANI)

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