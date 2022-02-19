Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 19 (ANI): The makers of 'Toolsidas Junior' have unveiled the film's trailer on Saturday, giving a glimpse into the life of a boy and his immense love for his father.

The film stars late actor Rajiv Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Varun Buddhadev in lead roles. The film is set in Calcutta in 1994.

The nearly two-and-a-half minute-long trailer gives a glimpse into the life of a snooker champion played by Kapoor, who loses his heart after losing an important match. His son, played by Buddhadev, takes it upon himself to bring his father's name back to the winner's list.

Sanjay Dutt plays the role of his quirky snooker teacher.

Written and directed by Mridul, the film is set to release on March 4, 2022. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashutosh Gowariker and Sunita Gowariker.

'Toolsidas Junior' marks Rajiv Kapoor's last film before his demise. The film went on the floors in 2018.

Rajiv Kapoor, the youngest son of legendary Raj Kapoor, passed away on January 9, 2021, following a heart attack. (ANI)

