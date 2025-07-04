Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 4 (ANI): The trailer of Kajol, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Ibrahim Ali Khan-starrer 'Sarzameen' has been unveiled, garnering netizens' attention.

Directed by Kayoze Irani, the film stars Prithviraj Sukumaran as Vijay Menon - a man torn between a father's love and a soldier's duty, Kajol as Meher - a mother who fights against all olds to keep her family intact, and Ibrahim Ali Khan as Harman - a vulnerable young man caught at crossroads.

Excited to present 'Sarzameen' among the audience, Kayoze in a press note said, " Sarzameen is my first feature film as a director and I am incredibly proud of it. This story came to me like a whisper and quickly became a roar I couldn't ignore. It's emotional, it's intense, and it asks big questions but at its heart, it's about love, identity, and finding your place in a messy world. It is resonant of the world today and it captures the complexity of it."

He added, "Directing Kajol Ma'am, Prithviraj Sir and Ibrahim was a surreal experience, they brought so much vulnerability to their characters and that made all the difference."

Prithviraj Sukumaran and Kajol also shared their experience working in the film.

Prithviraj said, "From the moment I read the script of Sarzameen, I knew this was a character I needed to play. It's layered, intense, and speaks to the emotional cost of choices we make in the name of duty and love. Playing this character pushed me in ways I hadn't expected--it challenged my convictions and made me reflect on the weight of silence, loyalty, and truth.

He said that he is "proud to be part of something so raw, real, and resonant."

Kajol added, "Sarzameen called for an emotional depth that really intrigued me as an actor. The role resonated with me on a very personal level. I was happy to see Ibrahim bring to life such a complex character and I am very excited for him. My character in Sarzameen has so many layers, she is the emotional core of the story and Kayoze's vision has portrayed it on screen in a compelling way. I am looking forward to the release of the film"

Ibrahim Ali Khan also opened up about his experience.

He said, "Sarzameen is an emotional milestone I'll carry forever. It challenged me in ways I never imagined, not just as an actor, but as a person too. My character is torn between love, loyalty, and truth, and navigating that emotional spectrum was the most intense learning curve. It was a treasure trove to see Kajol Ma'am and Prithviraj Sir in action, they are so gracious and effortless in their art and this pushed me to put my best foot forward. Kayoze too pushed me in all the right ways, he demanded depth, stillness, and vulnerability. I have put my heart and soul into Sarzameen and I hope the audiences enjoy watching the film. Stories like Sarzameen deserve to be seen and felt by everyone, everywhere."

'Sarzameen' is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, and Apoorva Mehta under the banner of Dharma Productions. It will be released on JioHotstar on July 25. (ANI)

