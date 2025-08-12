Los Angeles [US], August 12 (ANI): The makers of 'Only Murders in the Building' on Wednesday unveiled the trailer of the fifth season.

The series, which will be out on September 9, stars Martin Short, Steve Martin and Selena Gomez who team up as amateur investigators and true crime podcasters after a string of suspicious murders occur in their New York apartment complex, as per Variety.

In Season 5, the trio's doorman Lester (Teddy Coluca) dies under mysterious circumstances, and Charles (Martin), Oliver (Short), and Mabel (Gomez) refuse to accept the results of the police report. "A guy fills a fountain with blood in the most murderous building in New York. They say it's accidental?" Charles asks his crime-solving compatriots in the trailer.

Selena Gomez also shared the trailer video on her social media handle.

"The building always wins. Season 5 of Only Murders in the Building premieres September 9! #OMITB," she captioned the post.

Created by Martin and John Hoffman, Only Murders in the Building has become an awards-season favorite, earning 56 Emmy nominations and winning 7 across its first four seasons. (ANI)

