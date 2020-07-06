New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): Days after announcing an OTT release of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara,' makers of the film dropped a heartwarming trailer of the flick.

Inspired by the famous John Green novel 'The Fault In Our Stars,' the trailer begins with a famous anecdote that narrates a short story of a King and a Queen who die, giving a simple ending to their story.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara, Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium and More - Five Recent Movies That Were Released After Its Actor's Tragic Demise.

While the trailer introduces late actor Sushant Singh Rajput as a chirpy, cheerful college student, full of zeal to live life, his co-star Sanjana Sanghi's character is introduced as a shy, and quiet girl battling cancer.

As the trailer proceeds, the duo is seen coming closer and sharing several light-hearted banter before finally falling in love.

Also Read | Dil Bechara: AR Rahman Unveils the List of Songs He Composed For Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi's Film (View Tweet).

Dubbed as an 'Un-Fairy Tale,' the trailer of the film then takes a turn when the duo decides to travel to Paris to live the remaining part of Sanjana's life to the fullest.

Besides the heart-melting visuals, the trailer hints at an equally mesmerising soundtrack of the film.

The trailer ends with a note to the viewers that the film will be available on the online video streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar for all users including the non-subscribers for free as a celebration of the departed actor "Sushant Singh Rajput's legacy."

Directed by Mukesh Chhabra and bankrolled by Fox Star Studios the film is set to release on the streaming platform on July 24. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)