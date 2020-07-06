Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie on the big screen is going to be Mukesh Chhabra helmed Dil Bechara. The movie also stars Sanjana Sanghi as the female lead opposite Sushant. On July 6, the trailer of the flick dropped online and fans, as well as his industry walllahs, are excited to watch SSR on the silverscreen for one last time. While Twitter is flooded with lots of emotional messages for Sushant, amid this it is music composer AR Rahman's tweet which revealed the music album of Dil Bechara. FYI, Rahman happens to be the music director of the film. Dil Bechara Trailer: Sushant Singh Rajput's Manny Enters Our Hearts like a True Heartthrob, One Last Time (Watch Video).

In his tweet, the music maestro has unveiled nine songs of the film. From the title track, Taare Ginn, Maskhari, Mera Naam Kizzie to many more, the Bollywood music composer shared an image which sees all the names of the melodies along with their singers. Well, going by the list of the songs, the album seems a blend of fun and heartbreaking tracks. Dil Bechara Trailer: Rajkummar Rao, Riteish Deshmukh and Others Cheer for Sushant Singh Rajput’s Last On-Screen Outing (View Tweets).

Check Out AR Rahman's Tweet Below:

Well, after looking at the music album, we can't wait to listen to it. Dil Bechara is an official Hindi adaptation of Hollywood movie, The Fault In Our Stars. Also, the trailer of the movie has garnered a positive response from fans as well as celebs. The flick is said to make it to the silverscreen on July 24. Stay tuned!

