Trailer of Tamil horror series The Village is out now. Directed by Milind Rau, the web series stars Arya, Divya Pillai, Aazhiya, Aadukalam Naren, Geroge M, Poo Ram, Muthukumar, Kalai Raani, John Kokken, Pooja, Jayaprakash, Arjun, and Thalaivasal Vijay. The trailer of the series introduces viewers to a family of three, eager to set out on a road trip. However, the excitement soon turns dangerous as a shocking montage introduces a terrifying village infested by dreadful mutants, where death seems unpredictable. Gautham, played by Arya, joins forces with three locals to rescue his wife and daughter, who have been taken captive by these mutants. The Village Trailer: Arya’s Spine-Chilling Thriller Unleashes Nightmares of a Stranded Family, Set To Premiere on November 24 (Watch Video).

The trailer then veers into a nerve-chilling direction as a group of mercenaries are seen in the village, retrieving something long forgotten. Excited about the project, Arya said, "I am excited that my original streaming debut begins with the horror genre and that too with a series like The Village. Horror is a genre that I personally believe to be quite challenging for any actor to showcase their acting skills and talent. What's really exciting about The Village, is that it's not your run-of-the-mill horror of ghosts and evil spirits but is more contemporary with strong elements of sci-fi and fantasy." The Village: Arya To Play The Lead In ‘India’s First Show Based On The Graphic Novel’; Milind Rau To Helm This Amazon Prime Series.

Check Out The Trailer Of The Village:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

He added, "Director Milind Rau has brought his vision to life in the most spectacular manner, bringing elements of horror with nuance and a deep message on how our actions, led by desire for personal gain, can have devastating consequences that can impact not a few but an entire community or society. I am sure the audience within India as well as across the world will really enjoy this new-age horror that Prime Video is all set to bring to them on November 24." The Village will be out on Prime Video on November 24.