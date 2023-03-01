Musician Travis Barker underwent hand surgery recently. Taking to Instagram, Travis shared several images and videos from the hospital. The 47-year-old star gave fans a glimpse at his recovery, including physical therapy and a finger brace before the surgery. "Surgery tomorrow," he captioned the post. Travis' wife Kourtney Kardashian replied to the post with a series of prayer hands and heart emojis. Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Doctor Advised Her To Drink Travis Barker’s Semen ‘Four Times A Week’ To Improve Conception Chances

His latest injury marks the second in the last couple of weeks. He revealed his first injury on February 8 and tweeted, "I was playing the drums at rehearsals yesterday and I smashed my finger so hard I dislocated it and tore the ligaments." On February 20, he shared an image of his knuckle on his Instagram Story, revealing that it was bruised and injured "again" according to Billboard.

Travis Barker Undergoes Surgery:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Travis' Blink-182 surprised fans when it announced its upcoming world tour in August, its first featuring members Mark Hoppus, Barker and Tom DeLonge since 2015, People reported.

Kicking off on March 11, 2023, at the Imperial GNP festival in Tijuana, Mexico, and continuing its Latin American leg through early April, the reunion tour will go on for nearly a year, featuring North American shows from May through July, European shows from September through October, and a string of dates in Australia and New Zealand in February 2024.