Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker recently tied the knot for the third time in a lavish Italian ceremony for which the couple’s family and close friends were seen in attendance. In the recent episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney revealed about her fertility journey. She cited how a doctor advised her to drink Travis Barker’s semen ‘four times a week’ to improve the chances of conception. Travis Barker And Kourtney Kardashian Show What’s ‘Love In An Elevator’ In These Pictures From Their Wedding Day.

Kourtney Kardashian’s Statement

Kourtney Kardashian says a doctor told her to drink Travis Barker's semen "four times a week" to increase the chances of the couple conceiving a baby: “Well, he told me that the thing that would help it was drinking his c*m like four times a week…” 🔗: https://t.co/yUG2kZyjcX pic.twitter.com/iYKg9mtkGL — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 30, 2022

