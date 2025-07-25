Washington DC [US], July 25 (ANI): NFL star Travis Kelce is not holding back when it comes to showing his love for Taylor Swift.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end recently posted several pictures on Instagram from his off-season adventures, and fans were quick to notice one adorable detail.

Among the photos was a picture of Kelce sitting with Swift during a dinner date. Both were dressed in formal clothes, but what caught fans' attention was the lock screen on Kelce's phone--a black-and-white photo of him and Swift together. Swifties online couldn't stop talking about the sweet gesture, calling it romantic and thoughtful.

Soon after Kelce posted the pictures, they quickly went viral, with fans praising their bond and calling the lock screen detail "goals."

Take a look at the post

https://www.instagram.com/p/DMgXbQ0yWqW/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

This also happens to be the first time Kelce has shared pictures with Swift on his Instagram, even though the couple confirmed their relationship in 2023.

The two went public in September of that year and were later seen holding hands at a Saturday Night Live afterparty in October, making it official, according to E! News.

Taylor Swift had already posted about Kelce last year. In June 2024, she shared a selfie with Kelce and members of the British royal family backstage at her London Eras Tour show at Wembley Stadium.

Along with the picture, Swift added a caption that read, "Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start @princeandprincessofwales." (ANI)

