Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 8 (ANI): Actor Tusshar Kapoor, on Wednesday, dropped some pictures from Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash.

Tusshar took to Instagram where he can be seen posing with friends at the party including Ramesh Taurani, Govinda, Abbas-Mustan, Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D'Souza among others.

Also Read | Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Shiv Thakare, Tanishaa Mukerji, Gauahar Khan, Shoaib Ibrahim and Others Shine at the Promotional Event Ahead of the Show's Release.

Along with the post, he wrote, "#moreaboutlastnight .....also seemed like the team of #Lifepartner(2009) were coming together for an encore!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/CzY5o2TtWQ3/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=f9be0c75-7c9e-4ed8-8e31-2fc7a49de5e8&img_index=1

Also Read | Satyabhama: Teaser Of Kajal Aggarwal’s Film To Release On November 10, Actress Shares Intense New Poster On Insta!.

Tusshar also shared another post and captioned, "Moments from last nights Diwali soiree at @rameshtaurani Ji's! Thank you for a swell evening with old friends and colleagues! Also, for these pics @yogenshah_s."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CzYn-qXtaB2/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=f9be0c75-7c9e-4ed8-8e31-2fc7a49de5e8&img_index=1

Ramesh Taurani's Diwali party was a star-studded bash. It marked the presence of Jackie Shroff, Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat, Sanjay, Maheep Kapoor, Shriya Saran, Vidya Balan, Superstar Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anil Kapoor among others.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tusshar will be making his comeback as an actor on the big screen with 'Maarrich' after four years.

He made his digital debut with Ekta Kapoor's web series 'Booo Sabki Phategi', which streamed on ALT Balaji.

He will also be next seen in 'Welcome to Jungle' directed by Ahmed Khan.

The star cast of the movie includes Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Rahul Dev, Mukesh Tiwari, Sharib Hashmi, Inaamulhaq, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma.

Adding to the charm are the talented actresses Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani and the young and dynamic Vrihi Kodvara. The film is currently in pre-production and is slated for a grand theatrical release on December 20, 2024. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)