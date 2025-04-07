Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 7 (ANI): Tusshar Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade are coming together for the late director Sangeeth Sivan's last film, 'Kapkapiii'.

Tusshar and Shreyas worked together in the 2008 film 'Golmaal Returns', directed by Rohit Shetty.

The film also stars Sonia Rathee, Siddhi Idnani, Jay Thakkar, Varun Pandey, Dherendra Tiwari, Dinkar Sharma, and Abishek Kumar.

It is directed by the late filmmaker Sangeeth Sivan, who is known for his works like 'Kya Kool Hain Hum' and 'Apna Sapna Money Money'.

The film is produced by Jayesh Patel and Umesh Kumar Bansal under the banner of Bravo Entertainment and is presented by Zee Studios. The screenplay is penned by Saurabh Anand and Kumar Priyadarshi.

Speaking about the film, Shreyas said, "As the name suggests, Kapkapiii is about goosebumps -- the kind you get just before the fear fully kicks in. It's one of the best horror comedies by Sangeeth Sivan sir, said Shreyas in a statement shared in a press release.

He said, "I miss him dearly. He should've been here with us today to witness the release of the film he was so passionate about. He was like a father figure to me, with a terrific sense of filmmaking."

Tusshar Kapoor shared his working experience in the movie, saying, "Kapkapiii has a very realistic setting, and the characters are extremely relatable. The horror element revolves around a Ouija board, something that hasn't been explored much in Hindi cinema."

While talking about the project, producer Jayesh Patel said, "Sangeeth ji had already given us the completed first cut of the film, so what you'll see on screen is entirely his vision. And I feel he is always with us, supporting and guiding. "

"After his untimely demise, it became more than just a film -- it became a collective promise to finish what he started. Kapkapiii is not your typical horror-comedy -- it's wild, unfiltered, and rooted in characters that feel hilariously familiar. It plays with fear the way a prankster plays with a flashlight in the dark -- never predictable, always a little wicked," added Patel.

The upcoming horror-comedy 'Kapkapiii', featuring Shreyas Talpade and Tusshar Kapoor, is all set to hit theatres on May 23. (ANI)

