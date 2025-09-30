Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 30 (ANI): Author and former actress Twinkle Khanna on Tuesday was spotted offering prayers at the prestigious 79th North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja.

Twinkle was all smiles as she met her friends Kajol and Rani Mukerji at the pandal. The trio even posed for the pictures.

On Tuesday evening, actor Priyanka Chopra also paid a visit to the same pandal and sought blessings.

Dressed in a royal blue suit, Priyanka exuded desi vibes as she offered prayers to Goddess Durga. In the visuals captured by the paps, the 'Mary Kom' star could be seen extending her greetings to the devotees present at the pandal.

Earlier on Monday, actor Ranbir Kapoor was spotted offering prayers at the 79th North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja.

For the pandal visit, Ranbir opted for ethnic wear. He exuded desi munda vibes in a blue kurta that he paired with white pyjama.

The Hindu festival of Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, is a yearly celebration that honours the Hindu goddess Durga and commemorates her victory over Mahishasur. Hindu mythology holds that the goddess comes to her earthly abode at this time to bless her devotees. (ANI)

