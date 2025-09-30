Veteran actor Anupam Kher visited the North Bombay Durga Puja pandal on Tuesday. Sharing the experience of his religious visit on social media, Kher dropped a video on his Insta handle. In the clip, he was seen greeting all his admirers in the pandal. After offering prayers to Maa Durga, Kher posed with Ayan Mukerji and Tanishaa Mukherji. Durga Puja 2025: Ranbir Kapoor Offers Prayers at North Bombay Durga Puja Pandal With His ‘Brahmastra’ Director Ayan Mukerji (Watch Video).

Thanking Tanishaa for a great experience, Kher penned on the photo-sharing app, "It was a beautiful and soulful experience to visit the #DurgaPuja pandal organised by @northbombaydurgapuja and meet so many devotees, friends and well wishers. What a festive atmosphere it had! Special thanks to my dearest @tanishaamukerji for inviting me with so much of love and affection! Great to see #AyanMukherji too! Love and prayers for all! (Love eyed and folded hands emoji) #RaniMukherjee @kajol #MaDurga #Ashtami (sic)" On Saturday, Kher called his recent visit to the Tirupati Balaji temple a “blissful experience,”.

Anupam Kher Visits North Bombay Durga Puja Pandal To Seek Blessings From Goddess Durga

He added that the Glory of the country’s pilgrimage sites is truly remarkable. Kher took to his official Instagram handle and posted a video of himself speaking to the media regarding his trip to Tirupati. “Tirupati Balaji ke darshan karke bahut sukhad anubhuti hui. Hamare desh ke teerth sthanon ki mahima adbhut hai! (After having the darshan of Tirupati Balaji, I experienced a very blissful feeling. The glory of our country’s pilgrimage sites is truly remarkable!)", Kher wrote on social media. Durga Puja 2025: Kajol and Jaya Bachchan Share Heartwarming ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ Reunion at North Bombay Durga Puja, Video Goes Viral (Watch).

He added, “Bahut saalon baad aaya tha to Tirupati se Tirumala ki har kshetra mein pragati bemisaal hai! Aap sab ke liye bhi prarthana ki! Jai Balaji! (I visited after many years, and the progress in every sphere from Tirupati to Tirumala is extraordinary! I also prayed for all of you! Jai Balaji!).” On the work front, Kher was last seen playing the role of Mahatma Gandhi in Vivek Agnihotri’s The Bengal Files.

