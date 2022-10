Preston [UK], October 17 (ANI): They say kindness always pays off, well for a cafe in the UK, kindness does pay off, except in discounts and chai!

We all know that most people are polite while placing their order when they visit a restaurant or a cafe, but sadly, that's not the case all the time.

Also Read | Sajid Khan in Bigg Boss 16: Bhojpuri Actress Rani Chatterjee Alleges #MeToo Accused Director Had Asked Her About Her Breast Size, Frequency of Sexual Intercourse.

Hence, in a bid to promote a kind and polite attitude towards staff, a cafe in the UK thought of a brilliant idea of giving people monetary benefits in return!

A cafe serving 'Desi chai' (tea) in UK's Preston has curated a menu that will charge people based on how polite they are while ordering.

Also Read | Dasara: Keerthy Suresh's Rustic Look as ‘Vennila’ in Nani-Starrer Revealed on Her 30th Birthday (View Pic).

Preston's 'Chaii Stop' overcharges people who are rude while placing their order, and gives discounts to those who ask for their order politely. On social media, a picture of their menu card has gone viral. It describes how different prices will apply depending on how and what phrases customers use to order their tea.

Check it out:

They wrote the caption of the photo as "Being polite definitely goes a long way,"

Well, this gesture by the cafe is being appreciated widely, across the internet.

Many even took to the comment section of the post to express their appreciation for the initiative. An Instagram user wrote, "Manners don't cost a thing! Love this!"

Another user wrote, "Great message!" (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)