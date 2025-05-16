London, May 16 (AP) Grammy-winning singer Chris Brown was ordered held in custody Friday after appearing in a British courtroom to face allegations he beat a music producer with a bottle in a London nightclub in 2023.

Brown, 36, was charged in Manchester Magistrates' Court with one count of causing grievous bodily harm. He didn't enter a plea.

Prosecutor Hannah Nicholls said the crime was “extremely serious” and that Brown had struck producer Abe Diaw several times with a bottle at the Tape nightclub in the swanky Mayfair neighborhood in London on February 19, 2023. Brown was on tour in the UK at the time.

Brown then chased Diaw and punched and kicked him in an attack caught on surveillance camera in front a club full of people, Nicholls said.

Brown was flanked by court officers in the dock. His hair was bleached blonde and he wore sweatpants and a black T-shirt.

He confirmed his name and birth date and said his address was the local Lowry Hotel, where he was arrested early Thursday morning and taken into custody.

His case was transferred to Southwark Crown Court in London, where he is scheduled to appear on June 13.

Brown's representative didn't immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

Brown, often called by his nickname Breezy, burst onto the music scene as a teen in 2005 and has become a major hitmaker over the years with notable songs such as “Run It”, “Kiss Kiss” and “Without You”.

He won his first Grammy for best R&B album in 2011 for “F.A.M.E.” then earned his second gold trophy in the same category for “11:11 (Deluxe)” earlier this year.

The singer is due to launch an international tour next month with artists Jhene Aiko, Summer Walker and Bryson Tiller, opening with a European leg before starting North America shows in July. (AP)

