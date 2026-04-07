London [UK], April 7 (ANI): Popular Wireless Festival has been cancelled after the headliner, Kanye West, was blocked from travelling to the United Kingdom.

In an official statement, the organisers updated fans about the festival's cancellation, as per Deadline.

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They said,"As a result of the Home Office banning Ye from entering the United Kingdom, Wireless Festival has been forced to cancel. All ticket holders will receive an automatic full refund."

Now known as Ye, West had been scheduled to headline Wireless Festival this July. However, earlier on Tuesday, the UK government barred him from entering the country due to his past antisemitic remarks. He was also denied a visa to enter Australia last year.

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Sponsors including Pepsi and Diageo have pulled out of Wireless since the news broke last week but today's Wireless statement added that "multiple stakeholders were consulted in advance of booking Ye and no concerns were highlighted at the time."

"Antisemitism in all its forms is abhorrent, and we recognise the real and personal impact these issues have had," added the statement.

"As Ye said today, he acknowledges that words alone are not enough, and in spite of this still hopes to be given the opportunity to begin a conversation with the Jewish community in the UK," The statement read. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)