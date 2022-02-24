The makers of Andrew Garfield-starrer Under the Banner of Heaven series have unveiled the first teaser trailer of the much-awaited series on Thursday. According to People Magazine, the series is based on author Jon Krakauer's 2003 book of the same name. The minute-long teaser gives a glimpse into the story of a devout Mormon detective as his faith is tested when he's tasked with investigating a murder seemingly connected to the church. Spider-Man No Way Home: Marvel Recreates the Iconic Meme With Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire to Announce the Movie’s Home Release! (View Pic).

The 'Tick, Tick...Boom!' star's character, Detective Pyre, is an elder member of the Utah-based Latter Day Saints church. According to a description of the series, Pyre "begins to question some of the Church's teachings through his contact with a suspected murderer." "So far, what we've found isn't pointing outward," Garfield's Pyre. "The evidence points to things and to beliefs that I have only ever heard whispering about." Oscars 2022: Kirsten Dunst, Andrew Garfield, Benedict Cumberbatch and Others Express Their Joy Over Being on the Coveted List at 94th Academy Awards.

"I wonder how something so horrific could have come to pass," Pyre adds.

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Sam Worthington, Denise Gough, Wyatt Russell, Billy Howle, Gil Birmingham, Adelaide Clemens, Rory Culkin, Seth Numrich, Chloe Pirrie, Sandra Seacat and Christopher Heyerdahl also star in the true-crime drama.

Under the Banner of Heaven Trailer

Under the Banner of Heaven' was first announced in 2011, though it was originally intended to be a film directed by Ron Howard and written by Dustin Lance Black. By June 2021, it was later revealed that it was being turned into a limited series instead. The series is set to debut on FX via Hulu later this year.

