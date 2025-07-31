New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, launched the book 'Threaded Tales Of Vidarbha' on Thursday, July 31.

The book is an initiative by Dr M Beena, Development Commissioner (Handlooms), Ministry of Textiles, along with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) and famed designer Shruti Sancheti. The minister was present as the chief guest at the event, accompanied by his wife and other officials.

Based on the traditional textiles and motifs of the Vidarbha region, the book brings several untold stories of the local weavers, who have been engaged in the art of creating handlooms for several decades.

Speaking at the event, the Union Minister expressed his delight over the launch of the book, stating that it will boost the local economy and offer much exposure to the women working in the textile sector of Vidarbha and other neighbouring regions in Maharashtra.

"This book is beautiful. It has good designs. The book also has stories from the old areas of Nagpur and the region's history. I am sure it will be popular. The women and the poor families will get employment from this book. The region will revive and it will reach people," he said.

Gadkari further added, "The book is the story of handloom, our culture, and history. What once appeared to have finished will rise again. I am very happy about it."

Designer Shruti Sancheti, who emphasised finding her major source of inspiration from the weavers, described the book as a "humble attempt to document the rich heritage of Vidarbha."

"I hope to bring textile tradition that it truly deserves," she added.

Speaking to ANI, she said, "The book has several stories of the weavers and their rich heritage of handlooms. It is their own story, their work and contribution. I haven't done anything in it."

During the conversation, Sancheti also revealed a future project that would bring the skills of the local weavers and fashion on the same page. (ANI)

