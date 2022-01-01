Washington [US], January 1 (ANI): US President Joe Biden paid a heartfelt tribute to legendary actor-comedian Betty White after her passing.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Biden called Betty "a cultural icon" who will be "sorely missed."

He wrote, "Betty White brought a smile to the lips of generations of Americans. She's a cultural icon who will be sorely missed. Jill and I are thinking of her family and all those who loved her this New Year's Eve."

Michelle Obama, former US first lady, said White "broke barriers, defied expectations, served her country, and pushed us all to laugh."

Along with a happy picture of the late actor, Michelle wrote, "Betty White broke barriers, defied expectations, served her country, and pushed us all to laugh. She was also an animal lover and activist, and Bo loved spending time with her."

"There was no one quite like her, and Barack and I join so many who will miss the joy she brought to the world. I know our Bo is looking forward to seeing her up in heaven," she added.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also mourned White's demise and tweeted, "Today, we lost a beloved TV icon. Betty White was a pioneering actress, who blessed generations of Americans with her talent and humor for 8 decades. May it be a comfort to her loved ones and many admirers that so many mourn with them during this sad time."

Many other celebrities and political leaders mourned the demise of the icon, who passed away on Friday at the age of 99.

White "died peacefully in her sleep at her home early this morning," her agent and close friend Jeff Witjas told People magazine on Friday afternoon.

The Emmy Award-winning actor, who was born in 1922, would have turned 100 on January 17 this year.

She was widely known for her lead role as Rose Nylund in 'The Golden Girls', which ran from 1985 to 1992.

Moreover, White won five primetime Emmy Awards -- including two for 'Mary Tyler Moore,' one for 'Golden Girls' and one for her 1975 'SNL' appearance -- along with Screen Actors Guild Awards, American Comedy Awards and even a 2012 Grammy. (ANI)

