Los Angeles [US], February 17 (ANI): Justin Bieber's first performance in a year at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game earlier this month sparked suspicion that the Canadian singer would make a surprise appearance at Usher's Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show.

Despite the hype, that moment never arrived, and Usher has now revealed why.

Also Read | Sivakarthikeyan Birthday: 5 Epic Moments of SK With Celebrities That Set the Internet Abuzz (View Pics).

Variety reported that speaking with 'The Breakfast Club,' Usher acknowledged that he approached Bieber, but the singer declined.

"I honour and recognise the fact that my brother... I think it might have just been that he's just wanting to tell a different story right now, and I did understand that," Usher said in the teaser clip.

Also Read | Invincible Season 2 - Part 2 Trailer: Mark Grayson's Battle for Family Survival, Series to Premiere on Prime Video on March 14 (Watch Video).

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C3aeRtPLFF1/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=a994af30-8ac1-496d-be0a-c5344c17e7a8

"We did have a brief conversation, and we're gonna do something else in the future."

Usher continued, "No love lost or anything like that. It's a lot of pressure for the Super Bowl for me to put together a show. I reached out to everybody. Justin wasn't the only person I spoke to about doing the Super Bowl, but the moment was maybe for later."

Bieber was planning to embark on his 'Justice' global tour in 2022, but the concert was cancelled due to Bieber's desire to focus on his health, as per Variety.

Usher and Bieber have a long-standing friendship and professional relationship, which began at the start of Bieber's career.

They also share the song 'Somebody to Love,' which was featured on Bieber's debut album.

Before answering questions regarding Chris Brown, Usher predicted that "[Bieber is] going to play the Super Bowl... I'll go ahead and give you that for the future. I profess that over his life because he has a career that deserves it. It just didn't happen, but that doesn't mean it's not going to." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)