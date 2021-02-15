Los Angeles, Feb 15 (PTI) Actor Vanessa Hudgens has confirmed she is in a relationship with Major League Baseball player Cole Tucker on Valentine's Day, nearly three months after the couple sparked dating rumours.

On Instagram, the "High School Musical star" shared a photo of herself kissing the sportsperson on Sunday.

"It's you, it's me, it's us. @cotuck," Hudgens, 32, wrote.

Tucker, 24, also shared a photo with the actor, captioning the picture "Happy V Day @vanessahudgens."

Hudgens was previously in a relationship with actor Austin Butler and the couple broke up last January after dating for nearly nine years. PTI

