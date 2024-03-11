Actor-singer Vanessa Hudgens is set to welcome her first child with husband, professional baseball player Cole Tucker. Hudgens debuted her baby bump at the red carpet of the 96th edition of the Oscars on Sunday night. She was dressed in a high-neck and sweeping black bodycon gown, which accentuated her belly. Oscars 2024: Vanessa Hudgens Stuns in Black Gown, Flaunts Her Beautiful Baby Bump at The 96th Academy Awards! (Watch Video).

The “Tick, Tick... Boom!'” star, who co-hosted ABC's programme "Countdown to the Oscars: On the Red Carpet Live!", also caressed the baby bump as she posed for the cameras. Oscars 2024 Best Dressed Celebs: Florence Pugh, Margot Robbie, Emma Stone, Zendaya, Charlize Theron, Ariana Grande, and Other A-Listers Dazzle on the Red Carpet!

Vanessa Hudgens At The Oscars

I grew up with her on my screen to seeing her now happily married and pregnant is soo emotional for me🤍🥹 pic.twitter.com/xtnywj36JC — Vanessa Hudgens Source (@SandraaAyman) March 10, 2024

Hudgens, 35, and Tucker, 27, got married last December after dating for almost two years.