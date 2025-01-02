Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 2 (ANI): Producer Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films has announced the sequel of 'Bhediya' starrer Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in the lead role.

As per the announcement by Maddock Films, 'Bhediya 2' will be released on August 14, 2026.

Maddock Productions has also announced the release date of the third instalment of this horror-comedy film which starred Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role.

'Stree 3' is all set to hit the big screens on August 13, 2027

Along with this, the official production studio of Maddock Supernatural Universe (MSU) has also announced an expansive slate of upcoming films including 'Shakti Shalini' and 'Chamunda.'

* 2025

Thama (Diwali)

Shakti Shalini (December 31)

* 2026

Bhediya 2 (August 14)

Chamunda (December 4)

* 2027

Stree 3 (August 13)

Mahamunjya (December 24)

* 2028

Pehla Mahayudh | (August 11)

Doosara Mahayudh | (Diwali, October 18)

Speaking about this ambitious announcement, Dinesh Vijan said: "Our mission at Maddock has always been to innovate and entertain. We've crafted compelling characters that resonate with audiences, grounded in India's rich culture and heritage. This deep connection has made our stories not just relatable, but also meaningful. Also, with a passionate and devoted fanbase, we're now setting the stage for something even bigger: a cinematic universe that brings unforgettable characters and their stories to life like never before. We can't wait to take audiences on this journey through 2028 and beyond - and we are just getting started!"

Released on November 25, 2022, 'Bhediya' is Bollywood's first creature comedy directed by Amar Kaushik.

The film received decent responses from the audience. (ANI)

