Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 1 (ANI): Ahead of the release of 'The Tomorrow War', Hollywood star Chris Pratt did a virtual interaction with Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan to promote his forthcoming movie.

In the candid conversation, the audience got to see Varun teaching Chris a few dance steps on his song 'Chalti Hai Kya 9 Se 12' from the Bollywood movie 'Judwaa 2'. Their interview is available on YouTube.

Chris grooving to the popular hit Hindi song left netizens in awe of him.

"Oh My God!! He is looking so cute," a user commented on the Youtube video.

"Hahahaha... how lovely," another one wrote.

Chris also spoke about his plans of coming to India in the future.

"I can't wait. I would love to visit India. I am dying to come there. There are so many different cultures in India...so many different people to explore and meet," Chris said during his interaction with Varun.

Speaking about 'The Tomorrow War', it is a science-fiction action drama, which will release on Amazon Prime Video on July 2. (ANI)

