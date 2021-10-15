Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 15 (ANI): Actor Varun Dhawan is completely crazy about his dog Joey and loves to tease him and play with him.

Taking to his Instagram Story, Varun shared a string of videos in which he can be heard barking like a dog, and Joey looks all confused hearing those sounds.

"Is this normal," he added in a Story.

Varun's recent posts revealed that he sees himself as Joey's father.

"FATHERHOOD. Still haven't been able to name my boy. Help me out," Varun wrote in an adorable post from June.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun will soon be seen in 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' with co-star Kiara Advani.

Directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta, the romantic drama also stars Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in pivotal roles. (ANI)

