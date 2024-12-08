Los Angeles [US], December 8 (ANI): Veteran producer Paul Maslansky has passed away. He was 91.

As per Variety, Paul died on Monday of natural causes at a hospital in Los Robles, California.

Maslansky collaborated frequently with Oscar winner Alan Ladd Jr. Together they worked on "The Russia House," "Death Line," "Race With the Devil" and "Damnation Alley." He also produced "Love Child" in 1982 as well as the 1979 comedy film "Scavenger Hunt" and the 1995 fantasy feature "Fluke," starring Matthew Modine.

He also created 1974 feature "Sugar Hill" and was nominated for an Emmy Award for producing the 1978 NBC miniseries "King," which follows the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The New Yorker graduated from Washington & Lee University in 1954 and spent two years in the U.S. armed forces. He later attended NYU Law School for about a year, worked as a musician and eventually moved to Paris, according to Variety.

His late younger brother, Michael, was a Hollywood publicist whose clients included Katharine Hepburn, Jessica Lange, Peter Finch, Goldie Hawn, Jane Fonda, Sylvester Stallone and Marty Feldman.

Survivors include his partner, Sally Emr, children, Sacha, Sabina and Samuel, and grandchildren Gigi and Ashton. (ANI)

