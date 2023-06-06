Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 6 (ANI): 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' co-stars Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan visited Mumbai's famous Siddhivinayak Temple to seek Bappa's blessings.

The duo opted for ethnic attire. Vicky was seen donning a white kurta, while Sara wore a white suit.

Also Read | Love Tractor, Bloodhounds – Kdramas Of The Week And Where To Watch Them Online.

The actors' sacred visit comes at a time when their film 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' is performing well at the box office.

Sara and Vicky took to Instagram and shared the pictures of them offering prayers at the temple.

Also Read | Poorna Jagannathan on Never Have I Ever Series: Thanks to the Show for Breaking Asian Stereotypes.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtJfGIiosT3/?hl=en

During the film's promotions, Sara also paid a visit to Mahakaleshwar Temple situated in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district. She also participated in the 'Bhasma Aarti' on the occasion. Bhasma aarti (offering with ashes) is a famous ritual here. It is performed during the Brahma Muhurta between 4 and 5:30 am in the morning.

However, a section of social media users trolled the actor over her temple visit.

On facing backlash, Sara said, "I take my work very seriously. I work for people, for you. I would feel bad if you don't like my work but my personal beliefs are my own. I will go to Ajmer Sharif with the same devotion with which I will go to Bangla Sahib or Mahakal. I will continue visiting. People can say whatever they want, I have no problem. You should like the energy of a place...I believe in energy."

In the coming months, Sara will be seen sharing screen space with Karisma Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor in Homi Adajania's 'Murder Mubarak'. On the other hand, Vicky will be seen in 'Sam Bahadur'. Helmed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, 'Sam Bahadur' is the story of India's war hero and first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.The film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh in the lead roles. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)