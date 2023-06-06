The actress agreed that Indians have been typecast and given characters with absolutely no dimensions. She added: "We are always such a side characters and are always like the stereotypical Indian characters with absolutely no dimensions. But suddenly we have shows like Never Have I Ever." Drawing a parallel with her character of Nalini, Poorna said that she herself is an "immigrant mother". Never Have I Ever S4: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan's Comedy Series Gets Renewed by Netflix!.
She added that the show tells a lot about what "it means to be an immigrant, mother, what it means to struggle, joy, as a woman to have desires and sexuality. What an amazing feeling to step into these characters' shoes that has a fully lived life as an actor but also as a South Asian woman."
