Actress Poorna Jagannathan, who plays the role of an Indian immigrant mother named Nalini in the Netflix series Never Have I Ever, has opened up about how the show has broken all barriers of type casting South Asian characters. Asked if it feels like a pat on the shoulder with Never Have I Ever helping to break Asian stereotypes, Poorna told IANS: "I always say this about the show that finally our outsides are matching our insides. What I mean by that is our representation in media... we are finally being represented and reflected as who we are inside our house and how we feel inside. There's a balance..." Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Shows Off Her Beach Body in Tangerine Bikini! Never Have I Ever Actress’ ‘Spain Thirst Trap’ Is Too Hot To Handle (View Pics)

The actress agreed that Indians have been typecast and given characters with absolutely no dimensions. She added: "We are always such a side characters and are always like the stereotypical Indian characters with absolutely no dimensions. But suddenly we have shows like Never Have I Ever." Drawing a parallel with her character of Nalini, Poorna said that she herself is an "immigrant mother". Never Have I Ever S4: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan's Comedy Series Gets Renewed by Netflix!.

She added that the show tells a lot about what "it means to be an immigrant, mother, what it means to struggle, joy, as a woman to have desires and sexuality. What an amazing feeling to step into these characters' shoes that has a fully lived life as an actor but also as a South Asian woman."