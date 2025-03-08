Mumbai, Mar 8 (PTI) Ahead of his concert at the Lollapalooza India 2025 music festival, international pop sensation Shawn Mendes on Saturday surprised his fans by singing an unplugged version of his hit song "Senorita" on the streets of Mumbai.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the singer is seen kneeling with his guitar on the road as he is surrounded by several aspiring musicians.

The Sound Space, a music education initiative by two sisters, shared the clip featuring Mendes on its official Instagram page.

"POV: When you get a private performance of 'Señorita' from the artist himself... Still buzzing from the moment @shawnmendes turned a small basti in Mumbai into his stage and treated us to an unforgettable rendition of 'Señorita'.

"Surrounded by our students, this wasn't just a performance — it was pure magic! Safe to say, we'll be replaying this one in our heads for a long, long time!" the post read.

The exact location of where Mendes, also known for songs such as "Treat You Better", "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back", and "In My Blood", regaled listeners with his performance is yet to be confirmed.

The 26-year-old Canadian singer will perform at the third edition of Lollapalooza India to be held at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse in South Mumbai on Saturday.

Social media was also lit up with photos and videos of Mendes shopping in South Mumbai's popular street Colaba Causeway, a bustling market known for its eclectic mix of shops and street vendors comprising accessories, clothing, footwear, and antique collection.

Dressed casually in a vest and jeans, Mendes seamlessly blended into the crowd as he shopped for footwear.

