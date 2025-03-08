Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff have landed in legal trouble over their endorsement of a Vimal Pan Masala advertisement. The Jaipur district consumer disputes redressal forum has issued notices to the Bollywood superstars, along with the chairman of JB Industries, the manufacturer of the Vimal Gutkha brand. They have been summoned to appear before the forum on March 19 regarding allegations that the advertisement misrepresents the product’s ingredients. Tiger Shroff Replaces Akshay Kumar and Joins Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn in New 'Pan Masala Universe' Vimal Elaichi Ad (Watch Video).

Vimal Pan Masala Ad Controversy

According to a report shared by TNN, the complaint, filed by Jaipur resident Yogendra Singh Badiyal, argues that the ad falsely claims each grain of Vimal Pan Masala contains saffron, a highly expensive spice. The tagline, ‘Daane daane mein hai kesar ka dum (Each grain has the strength of saffron)’, has been called misleading, as the petitioner pointed out that saffron costs approximately INR 4 lakh per kilogram, while the pan masala pouch is sold at a significantly lower price. The complaint suggests that such a claim is unrealistic and serves only to attract consumers under false pretenses. After Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn, Now Salman Khan Joins the 'Pan Masala Cinematic Universe' (Watch Video).

The petition further alleges that the advertisement promotes a harmful product, as gutkha (a mix of pan masala and tobacco) is widely known to have severe health risks, including the potential to cause cancer. It accuses the manufacturers of deliberately misleading the public by suggesting the product contains saffron while disregarding its harmful effects. Additionally, it calls for a ban on such advertisements, arguing that celebrities endorsing them play a role in influencing public perception and consumption. With the hearing set for March 19, all eyes are now on the actors and the brand as they respond to the allegations.

