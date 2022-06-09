Chennai [India], June 9 (ANI): Tamil film director-producer Vignesh Shivan who will be soon tying the knot with actor Nayanthara, on June 9, 2022, that is today, shared some lovely pics with his wife-to-be and penned a sweet note, just hours before their marriage, on Thursday, on his social media account.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vignesh dropped a string of mushy photos with Nayanthara, on their wedding day.

Also Read | Karan Wahi Birthday: 7 Sexy Pics of TV’s Heartthrob That Are Irresistible!.

Sharing the snaps, he wrote, "Today is June 9th and it's Nayan's thanking God , the universe, the Good will from all the lovely human beings who have crossed My life !! Every good soul , every good moment , every good coincidence, every good blessing , everyday at shooting and every prayer that has made life this beautiful ! I owe it all to the good manifestations & prayers !"

He further added, "Now, It's all dedicated to the love of my life ! #Nayanthara !My #Thangamey ! Excited to see u walking up the aisle in a few hours !Praying God for all the goodness and looking forward to starting a new chapter officially in front of our beloved family & the best of friends"

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor Birthday: She’s a Fashion Connoisseur With a Penchant for Timeless Fashion.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan will marry in a resort in Mahabalipuram, Chennai. The couple has been dating since 2015 and will tie the knot in a small, intimate ceremony. The wedding is likely to observe the presence of families and friends of both superstars, as well as some high-profile visitors from the entertainment and political worlds. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)