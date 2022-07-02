Vijay Deverakonda's new look from Liger (Image source: Instagram)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 2 (ANI): Actor Vijay Deverakonda surprised his fans by unveiling a new look from his film 'Liger' on Saturday.

In the poster, Vijay is seen standing naked with flowers in his hand. His chiselled abs are clearly visible in the picture.

Sharing his look, Vijay took to Instagram and wrote, "A Film that took my everything. As a performance, Mentally, physically my most challenging role. I give you everything! Coming Soon #LIGER (sic)"

Netizens have been going gaga ever since they saw Vijay's bold avatar.

"Oh My God! You are looking so hot," a social media user commented.

"Can't take my eyes off him," another one wrote.

"Vijay is on fire," a netizen commented.

Vijay's co-star Ananya Panday, too, shared the look and wrote, "Every day should be rose day but OUR day is coming very soon."

Pan-India film 'Liger' will hit the screens on the 25th of August 2022. The Puri Jagannadh directorial also marks bollywood debut of boxing legend Mike Tyson. It will release in five languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. (ANI)

