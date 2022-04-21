New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): South superstars Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are all set to collaborate for a new romantic-comedy Telugu film, that has gone on floors today.

Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news on his Instagram handle by sharing a picture of Vijay from the puja ceremony held in Hyderabad on Thursday.

"VIJAY DEVERAKONDA - SAMANTHA: MYTHRI MOVIE NEW FILM LAUNCHED... #VijayDeverakonda and #Samantha to star in #MythriMovieMakers' new #Telugu film [not titled yet]... Directed by #ShivaNirvana... Launched today... Filming to commence in #Kashmir. #VD11," he captioned the post.

Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the movie which is tentatively titled VD11 marks the second collaboration between Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha after the 2018 biographical drama film 'Mahanati'.

The untitled film will be bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers.

As per Taran Adarsh, the movie shoot will commence in Kashmir in the last week of April. Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, and Alleppey will also be the shoot locations. (ANI)

