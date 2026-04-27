Washington [US], April 27 (ANI): Vin Diesel marked the birthday of his long-time 'Fast & Furious' co-star Jordana Brewster with an emotional social media tribute on Monday.

The actor shared a candid photograph featuring the two stars. In the image, Brewster is seen smiling in a blue floral dress, while Diesel stands close behind her.

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The photo mirrors their on-screen dynamic as siblings in the globally popular 'Fast & Furious' series.

Accompanying the post was a poetic message from Diesel that highlighted the deep personal bond forged over years of collaboration.

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"That unwavering loyalty, that familiar warmth found in a sister's embrace... Happy Birthday! We love you... Forever," he wrote.

Brewster, who portrays Mia Toretto, the sister of Dominic Toretto, portrayed by Vin Diesel, responded shortly after with a heartfelt comment, "I love you!!!!!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/DXmrKyigRCU/

Fans of the franchise chimed in in the comments section, associating the duo's real-life camaraderie with the emotional backbone of the long-running action saga.

One fan wrote, "So beautiful, @vindiesel has such a lovely way with words. With the world as it is today, it is important to show up in life."

Another wrote, "FAMILY IS EVERYTHING".

On the professional front, Diesel is gearing up for his next appearance in 'Fast Forever', the 11th main instalment (and 12th overall) in the franchise.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film is expected to bring closure to a storyline that has spanned over two decades, resolving the cliffhangers left by 'Fast X'. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)